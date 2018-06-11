Prince Harry pleaded with British heroes to not take their own lives after they return home from serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The 33-year-old prince wrote to Colour Sergeant Trevor Coult and informed the latter about the number of veterans who are committing suicide. Coult responded to Prince Harry’s letter (via Express).

“I’m delighted Harry has shown an interest. The number of deaths among veterans this year is shocking and an indication of the failure of the government and military charities to meet their needs,” he said.

The latest report confirmed that 12 veterans killed themselves this year alone. This would account for one person committing suicide every 13 days.

Meanwhile, Coult slammed the Ministry of Defense (MoD) for not wanting to know how many soldiers and military men have taken their own lives in recent years.

“The MoD doesn’t want to know how many Iraq and Afghanistan veterans are killing themselves, that’s why it doesn’t collate the information itself,” he said.

Earlier this year, Warrant Officer Nathan Hunt, who served as a soldier with Prince Harry, was found dead at his home in Lincoln after he complained about the kind of treatment he has received for his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Following his demise, Hunt’s parents, Derek and Maria Hunt, vowed to help end the stigma surrounding PTSD. The couple met with Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson in March.

“To do the job Nathan did, looking for Taliban mines, puts an added pressure on those involved. I think it would be quite traumatic. I think what should have been in place, and what is now being put in place would have helped,” Derek said after the meeting (via BBC).

Derek also praised Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex wrote a private letter of condolence to the Hunt family.

“He knows what it is like emotionally to serve on the front line. He cares. It’s a shocking reflection of the government that there have been so many suicides among young veterans this year,” he said.

Prince Harry is also keen on finding and working with military charities that could help with the issue of suicide.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - Pool