Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first Trooping the Colour together on Saturday, June 9 and several photos of the newlyweds have been released.

In one of the snaps, Markle and Prince Harry lovingly looked into each other’s eyes while the rest of the royal family was focused on the event. Markle, who was wearing a pink off-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress was all smiles while looking at her husband. Prince Harry, who donned his military uniform, had a more serious look on his face.

Other photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed them on board the horse-drawn carriage. Markle and Prince Harry just returned from their honeymoon, but details are still being kept under wraps.

While traveling to the Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry and Markle are also seen talking to each other. Prince Harry points at something while Markle looked on in one of their snaps. In another photo, Markle is seen doing the Duchess wave.

Meanwhile, Camilla Parker-Bowles and Kate Middleton rode the carriage together and not with Prince Charles and Prince William. The two female royals’ husbands rode on horseback on their way to the Buckingham Palace. After the parade, Princes Charles and William joined their wives on the palace’s balcony to watch the show.

Prince Harry was able to ride the carriage with Markle because he does not hold the position of a royal colonel.

“Prince William and Prince Charles are royal colonels, which is a position given by the Queen to a member of the royal family that serves as colonel-in-chief of a regiment in the British army or navy. In addition to William and Charles, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward are all royal colonels, as is the Queen herself, and a number of other royal cousins, like the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester,” Diana Pearl explained (via Town and Country).

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood