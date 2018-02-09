Prince Harry is scheduled to go on his official visits after Valentine’s Day without his fiancée, Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace released the prince’s schedule for Feb. 15 and 16 on Thursday. On Feb. 15, Prince Harry will visit Street Games’ Fit and Fed half-term holiday activity program at the Roundwood Youth Center in Brent.

A day later, he will be attending the England Rugby team open training session at the Twickenham Stadium. The palace did not mention anything about Markle attending both sports events, but the couple is scheduled to go to Edinburgh on Feb. 13.

Prince Harry and Markle will be attending official engagements at the Edinburgh Castle during their visit. They will also be gracing a reception that celebrates youth achievement to mark the Scottish Year of Young People at the Palace of the Holyroodhouse.

Prior to their pre-Valentine’s Day royal engagement, Prince Harry will also be watching the England Rugby on Saturday, Feb. 10, where England’s men and women’s teams will compete against Wales in the Six Nations.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether or not Markle and Prince Harry will be celebrating Valentine’s Day in Scotland or in London. But it seems that the 36-year-old former actress is a huge fan of the occasion. Before her lifestyle blog, The Tig (via TIME), was closed down, Markle told her supporters that she’s obsessed with Valentine’s Day.

“Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way,” she wrote.

This year’s occasion will also serve as Markle and Prince Harry’s first Valentine’s day as an engaged couple. But details about their celebration are still being kept under wraps.

Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Next year, it will be their first Valentine’s as a married couple.

Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images