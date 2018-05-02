Prince Harry’s relationship with the British media has changed over the years, says Arthur Edwards, a photographer for The Sun.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Edwards said that Prince Harry has become withdrawn because he is generally upset with them. The photographer said that he initially thought Prince Harry would be in a forgiving mood on his wedding day, but it seems this won’t be the case.

On Tuesday, the Kensington Palace confirmed that only one reporter will be allowed to enter St. George’s Chapel to cover the royal wedding. Four photojournalists will be given coveted spots outside the chapel. A rep for the palace said the place is small and Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding is not a state occasion.

Edwards told the publication that he thinks it was Prince Harry who made the decision regarding the media.

“I can’t imagine the press officer advising that to the prince. He and Meghan have seen what’s been written and said, ‘We don’t want anyone near the wedding.’ That’s a clear message, yeah,” he said.

Markle has not been treated well by the media. Ever since it was revealed that she and Prince Harry were dating, some publications criticized her for being a biracial American who is also divorced. Multiple news companies have also released interviews with Markle’s family members.

But the feud between Prince Harry and the British media started even before he started dating Markle. In fact, the royal family has been at odds with the media throughout the past couple of years.

A senior journalist said, “They actually hate the British press. That’s probably a fair summary.” More specifically, the unnamed journalist said Princes William and Harry are more affected by the British media because they are thin-skinned compared to other members of the royal family.

One former palace aide defended the royal family and said the media has been releasing controversial stories as revenge for reduced access.

“It’s like a graph of a share price: up and down, and up and down. What the media doesn’t like is a plateau,” the palace aide said.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones WPA Pool