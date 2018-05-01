Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have just invited George and Amal Clooney to their wedding on May 19.

Miguel Lopez, a London-based hairstylist, dropped the hint about the Clooneys’ attendance at the royal nuptials. When asked if he knows who will style Markle’s hair on her special day, Lopez said that he can only confirm his role at the wedding. He will be the one responsible for styling Amal.

“I do her color, her cut, and her styling,” he confirmed.

Lopez was also asked to share his thoughts about Markle’s possible hairstyle, and he said that Prince Harry’s fiancée should let her hair down for the wedding ceremony. However, she should have an “updo” for the reception.

As of late, the Clooneys have not yet confirmed whether or not they will really be attending the royal wedding. It is also unclear what their connection to Prince Harry and Markle is.

Other A-list celebrities being linked to the gathering are Spice Girls members Mel B and Victoria Beckham, Markle’s good friend, Serena Williams, and the royal family’s friend Elton John.

Priyanka Chopra previously denied that she will serve as one of Markle’s bridesmaids, but the “Quantico” star confirmed that she will be attending the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT). Queen Elizabeth II has also invited members of the congregation to attend a lunch reception at St. George’s Hall following the couple’s procession.

In the evening, Prince Harry and Markle will grace the presence of their closest family and friends at a dinner reception hosted by Prince Charles. Approximately 200 guests are expected to flock to Frogmore House for the party.

Other details about Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding are still being kept under wraps.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter