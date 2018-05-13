Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, reportedly feels hurt after she didn’t score an invite to the royal wedding reception.

Charlotte Griffiths, an editor for the Daily Mail, had a conversation with one of her sources who said that Davy’s friends were also surprised to know that she wasn’t invited to the May 19 event.

“Chelsy is the queen of night-time parties. She’s wild and fun, and no evening bash is really complete without her, so her friends are surprised she hasn’t been invited. Chelsy is surprised too, shocked in fact, and a little hurt,” the source said.

Prince Harry and Davy split in 2010, but they have stayed amicable since then. They were together for seven years, but it seems this isn’t enough to get an invite to the evening reception at Frogmore House.

Just like Davy, Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton, is not also invited to the evening reception hosted by Prince Charles. Only 200 guests have been asked to join Prince Harry and Markle at the gathering, and they are all friends and family members of the royal couple.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Davy has been invited to the actual wedding ceremony. There have also been some rumors suggesting Prince Harry will invite his other ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, to his nuptials.

According to People, members of the royal family are allowed to invite their ex-boyfriends or ex-girlfriends, but this will all depend on the relationship they have with each other.

In 2011, Prince William invited five of his ex-girlfriends when he married Kate Middleton. Jecca Craig, Rose Farquhar, Olivia Hunt, Arabella Musgrave, and Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe were all given an invitation to the wedding.

Years ago, Prince Charles also invited Camilla Parker-Bowles to his wedding to Princess Diana. Lady Sarah Spencer was also present at the wedding, but not just because she is Prince Charles’ ex-girlfriend. Spencer was also Princess Diana’s sister.