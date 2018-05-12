Rihanna recently revealed that gift she would give to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day.

The singer, who met the 33-year-old prince in Barbados in 2016, said that she will give the royal couple something from her lingerie collection Savage X Fenty.

“I think you have to go to the extreme when you’re gifting both for a man and a woman because both people benefit from the gift. We have a bridal vibe going on, we definitely do have a little skirt and top situation. But I mean, really, on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want. It depends on how savage you wanna be,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Rihanna’s gift seems to be perfect for Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming honeymoon. However, the couple won’t be able to spend time on their own until after an official engagement.

As of late, it is still unclear where the royal couple will go on their honeymoon, but some locals from the Caribbean are convinced that they will head to Nevis. Prince Harry visited the beautiful island in the past.

Greg Phillip, the CEO of Nevis Tourism Authority, said earlier this year, “As it is one of the most romantic islands in the world, we are quietly confident that Nevis’ guaranteed privacy will attract the royal newlyweds.”

On Friday, Phillip said that he is still confident that Nevis is at the top of Prince Harry and Markle’s list for their honeymoon destination.

“Nevis is still the place in the Caribbean to find the perfect seclusion for romance and our feelings about the choice for the royal honeymoon also endures,” he told The Sun.

Other possible honeymoon destinations for the couple include Botswana, Namibia, French Polynesia, Seychelles, and more. Prince William and Kate Middleton went on a 10-day honeymoon in Seychelles after their 2011 wedding.

