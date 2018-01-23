Prince William is scheduled to attend the annual dinner of U.K’s Chamber of Shipping.

The gathering will be held at the Park Lane Hilton on Feb. 5. Prince William is the president of United for Wildlife, an organization that aims to protect endangered specifies from illegal trade. The United Kingdom’s Chamber of Shipping was one of the first signatories that agreed to team up with Prince William’s action to plan to help prevent trafficking.

Prince William is expected to meet all of the event attendees during the President’s reception. He will also be giving a speech at 7:40 p.m. Following the announcement, U.K. Chamber CEO, Guy Platten, released a statement expressing his excitement over Prince William’s confirmed attendance.

“We are honored to welcome the Duke of Cambridge to our Annual Dinner. The U.K. Chamber shares his commitment to ending the scourge of illegal animal trafficking, and through his leadership, and the protective engagement of our industry, I am sure his campaign will be a success,” he said.

Meanwhile, before attending the annual dinner, Prince William and Middleton will first be heading to Norway on Feb 1 and 2 at the request of the Foreign Office. The upcoming trip to Norway could be Middleton’s last official visit before she gives birth to her and Prince William’s third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth sometime in April, and Prince William doesn’t have any upcoming engagements scheduled in March and April. This could mean that Prince William will also be prioritizing his family during this time.

There are also rumors suggesting that Middleton will give birth to her baby at home instead of at St. Mary’s in Paddington. Multiple publications claimed that Middleton doesn’t want to disrupt the peace of the other patients at the hospital just like what happened when she gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Fans and the media flocked the gates of the hospital to catch a glimpse of the royal family with their newborn. A similar thing is expected to happen if Middleton will give birth at St. Mary’s.

