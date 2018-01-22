Prince William’s “baldness” was the subject of jokes during the recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

In one of the sketches, Alex Moffat and Mikey Day portrayed Prince William and Prince Harry. Originally, the two comedians were supposed to comment on President Donald Trump’s canceled trip to England, but Moffat and Day started making fun of each other as Prince William and Prince Harry, according to People.

Day told host Michael Che that he’s sorry because the fake Prince William’s hair did not make it to the show that night. “Michael, we’d like to apologize. Unfortunately, William’s hair was unable to make it this evening,” he said.

Moffat as Prince William replied, “Oh bravo, hilarious, yes. Buzzed the sides this week, rocking the Bruce Willis look. Broke the Internet.” Day as Prince Harry answered, “No, Bruce Willis shaves it all, man. You look like British Larry David. It’s not good. Shave it!”

Prince William shaved off his head last week, and the online world went abuzz over his new hairstyle. Some fans thought that the shaved hairstyle suited the prince, while others encouraged him to get rid of all of his hair so he would look better.

According to The Sun, Prince William decided to have his head shaved after his wife, Kate Middleton, encouraged him to do so. The 35-year-old’s hair has been thinning, and his family members and friends have joked about his baldness a couple of times in the past.

Several years ago, Prince Harry acknowledged the fact that Prince William is smarter than him. “I think he is definitely brainier than I am, but we established that at school, along with his baldness,” he joked.

In 2014, Middleton also made fun of Prince William’s balding head after a farmer named Lyn Crejan gave her a gift. “The prince was interested in the alpaca and as I showed it to them, the princess said he should put it on his head. She said, ‘You need it more than me,’ and pointed to his head and laughed,” Crejan said (via Vanity Fair).

Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images