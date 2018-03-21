Prince William recently appointed Ringo Starr, the drummer of the Beatles, as a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

The ceremony was held at the Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. Also known as an investiture, the knighthood was given to Starr for his services in music.

After receiving the recognition, Starr shared what he will do with his medal.

“I’ll be wearing it at breakfast,” he joked.

The 77-year-old drummer also said that he has not decided on whether he wants to be called Sir Ringo Starr from now on. But he said that he expects respect from everyone.

Tuesday’s gathering was not the first time that Starr had a brush with the royal family. In 1965, he and the members of the Beatles met Queen Elizabeth II when they became members of the British Order, according to TIME.

Beatles member Paul McCartney was also knighted in 1997, and he received the “Sir” title thereafter. The two other members of Beatles, George Harrison and John Lennon, passed away before they could be given the prestigious recognition.

Meanwhile, Prince William also made headlines recently after reports swirled that his dad, Prince Charles, was threatened by his and Kate Middleton’s popularity.

In his book, “Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles,” Tom Bower claimed that Prince Charles felt “usurped” by the Middleton family. The Duke of Cornwall also reportedly felt isolated from his grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Middleton have decided to spend the holidays with the Duchess of Cambridge’s family more than once, and this apparently upset Prince Charles. As a result, Carole Middleton was ignored by the royal family on several occasions, and Prince William was far from happy about this.

Bower also claimed that Prince Charles was worried that the media’s attention was switching from him and Camilla Parker-Bowles to Prince William and Middleton.

“Charles saw Kate and William as the new stars and feared he’d be in trouble,” Bower wrote (via People).

Photo: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images