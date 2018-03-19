Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nov 2017 engagement was recently compared to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s formal agreement to tie the knot in October 2010.

Entertainment Tonight claimed that the timings of the two royal couples’ engagements are very different from each other. Prince William and Middleton have known each other for many years before they decided to tie the knot. Markle and Prince Harry, on the other hand, have only known each other for less than two years when they made the decision to get engaged.

As for the proposals, Prince Harry opted to keep things low-key. He went down on his knee while Markle was busy cooking at his home in Nottingham Cottage.

Prince William, meanwhile, proposed to Middleton during their trip to Kenya. However, the 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge did not share details about his proposal to the public. But prior to the engagement, Prince William and Middleton talked about marriage a lot.

The entertainment site also compared the engagement rings of the two ladies. Markle’s engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry himself. It featured Princess Diana’s diamonds, as well as three other diamonds sourced out from Botswana.

Middleton’s engagement ring, on the other hand, was inherited from Princess Diana. It is a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds in a silver setting. Prince William previously talked about the ring and said that he wanted Middleton to have it so that she could have piece of Princess Diana with her at all times.

“This was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all,” he said.

Meanwhile, even the royal couples’ post-engagement interviews were very distinct from each other. For instance, Markle and Prince Harry held hands throughout their interview with BBC. Middleton and Prince William simply sat close to each other during their conversation with the interviewer.

Middleton also talked about Prince Charles more frequently than Markle did in her interview. “I was quite nervous about meeting William’s father. But he’s very, very welcoming, and very friendly. It couldn’t have gone easier really for me,” she said.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. Middleton and Prince William wed on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Photo: PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images