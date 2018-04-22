Prince William may not be able to attend the FA Cup on May 19 because the event falls on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

But the Daily Mail editor Charlotte Griffiths said that she had been informed that Prince William will be at the event virtually.

“Sources tell me a top videographer has entered into talks with the FA about making the short film, to be beamed to 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium – and to millions watching around the world. Plans are not yet concrete – but William – the FA’s president – is said to have been offered script ideas to help him record a humorous nod to family demands on his time when he would otherwise have been enjoying the match and presenting the cup, as he has for the past three years,” Griffiths wrote.

According to the publication, the winners of the FA Cup will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Around the same time, Prince Harry and Markle will be at their evening reception that will be hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House.

Meanwhile, another reason why Prince William could miss the FA Cup is that his wife, Kate Middleton, is scheduled to give birth to their third baby this month.

Some bookies are predicting that Middleton will give birth on Monday, April 23. If this happens, her baby’s birth will coincide with St. George’s Day.

Griffith’s source told her, “One idea is that Prince William could record a video message to be played on the big screens. A well-known production company is working on the idea that he will record something to be beamed as the cup is presented. The aim is for William to apologize he can’t be there and somehow congratulate the winning team virtually while trying to get some humor in it. Nothing like this has been done in a Cup Final before.”

