Prince William was all praises to Queen Elizabeth II in his speech in his recent royal engagement.

On Monday, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) week has officially started. The Duke of Cambridge delivered a speech to the delegates and did not forget to recognize the effort of the current Commonwealth head, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who has been dedicated in the association.

"During the course of this week.....you will be seeing a lot of the Royal Family," Prince William said. "For us in the Royal Family, supporting the Queen who has dedicated her life loyally and without fail to the Commonwealth is an enormous honour."

"The Commonwealth has rightly been described as 'the mother of all networks'. There is no other organisation on earth that marries politics with the civil society and the networks that the Forums represent," the Duke continued.

Kate Middleton's husband also reminded everyone that the event is designed to bring more communication and make the world a better place.

"These bodies, and your work in these forums, bring a world that needs more communication, not less, together. What this gathering represents is a connection based on empathy, compassion and a shared desire to make our world a better place."

Prince William also recognized Australia for the fantastic Commonwealth Games. According to the father of two, the country has put on the "most fantastic festival of sport with the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast."

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were present during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. However, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were slammed for looking bored and uninterested during the event.

"Prince Charles and Camilla watching the opening ceremony like, 'I'm not sure this was really worth a free trip to Australia, do you?'" Aussie Julie posted on Twitter.

"I guess they were sick of being boring in the UK...So came to be bored here...," Warren wrote.

In related news, Prince William and Middleton are set to welcome their third child together this month. The Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly deliver the upcoming royal in a luxury suite at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital.

The facility has already prepared for Middleton's delivery. They have repainted the railings outside the Lindo Wing and placed a "No Parking" sign in the area. The hospital did the same when the Duchess delivered Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013, and 2015, respectively.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall