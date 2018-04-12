Prince George and Princess Charlotte have inherited Prince William's love for Aston Villa, according to their mom Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge had a conversation with 9-year-old Mulonbi. Middleton told the kid that 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte love the team their dad supports. "Kate told me that George and Charlotte love putting on Villa kits. I told her I am an Arsenal fan, so I don't really like Villa kits," Mulonbi said.

"I have to be loyal to my husband!" the Duchess of Cambridge responded.

Another student, Taylor Mosley, 9, confessed that he loves Villa too. "I said to them that I'm a Villa fan, because I know William is a Villa fan," Mosley said.

Prince William also spoke with club boss Steve Bruce. According to the latter, the second-in-line to the throne "was pleading with me to get Sam Johnstone tied up and make his deal permanent."

"We're pretty fortunate to have him as one of our big supporters," Bruce continued. "He talked about the squad and how we have turned it around a little bit. He's delighted we are moving it forward. It's not often you have the future King as a supporter so it's great for the club."

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge was spotted watching Aston Villa's match against Cardiff City at Villa Park in Birmingham. Prince William showed his support to his favorite team by wearing a burgundy and light blue scarf.

Prince William was photographed at the game with John Carew. The two were seen laughing, clapping and cheering for the team. It was a great night as Villa won the game.

However, some royal fans were not happy to see Prince William watching a football game while leaving his heavily pregnant wife, Middleton, at home. "His missus is heavily pregnant and Prince William is off gallivanting at the Aston Villa match," one critic wrote.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third bundle of joy this month. Middleton will give birth at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital. She also delivered Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the same facility in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

The hospital has been preparing for Middleton's delivery for weeks now. Last month they have repainted the railings outside the Lindo Wing. Earlier this week, they also placed a "No Parking" sign in the area.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson