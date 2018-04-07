The media is already prepping for Kate Middleton's delivery.

According to an insider, Prince William and Middleton's third baby is due on April 23. However, weeks before that date, the media will already position outside the Lindo Wing.

"The media positions are being put up on the ninth of April," he told me over the phone," Tim Rooke, a royal photographer, told Town & Country. "And the last time the media positions were sorted out two weeks before the birth."

Rooke also added that the photographers' way to document a new prince or princess has changed over time. Before, they camped out for weeks until the baby arrived. However, at the time, they have to wait for Middleton's admission to the hospital before they can take their positions.

"Because it is a working hospital, nobody is allowed into those positions until we’re told that the Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted," he explained.

The royal photographer is assigned a front-row position. He is expecting to capture a photo of Prince William, Middleton, their newborn and Princess Charlotte.

"The ideal picture for us when they leave hospital is a family picture of William and the Duchess of Cambridge, George, Charlotte, and the new baby," he said. "That would be amazing, but we'll have to wait and see."

According to an insider, the Duchess will deliver her child in a luxury suite at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. Middleton also delivered Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the same facility in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Middleton's room costs as much as $9,650 per day. It has been prepared and has been lockdown since March.

"Security does regular sweeps of the room, then it's resealed each time with tamper-proof tape. It's a high-security operation. Even the crawl space above the room is checked regularly," the source said.

In related news, the report claiming that Middleton is "freaking out" with her third pregnancy is not true. Life & Style claimed that "the past few weeks have been extremely hectic for Kate and she's freaking out about all the things she needs to get done before the babies arrive."

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly wanted to redecorate the baby's nursery room. In addition, "she's also frantically shopping for baby clothes."

According to Gossip Cop, Prince William 's wife has more help compared to an average person. She also has a full staff at her disposal who can do all the necessary things for her. Thus, there is no reason for Middleton to freak out.

Photo: Getty Images/Peter Macdiarmid