Fans of Prince William and Prince Harry can finally see their deleted scene from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

An over one-minute clip was recently released online just months after the film premiered. In the video, Prince William and Prince Harry are both wearing their Stormtrooper costumes.

They are standing behind Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and DJ (Benicio Del Toro), who are disguised as officers of the First Order base. One of the Stormtroopers recognized Finn as FN-2187 and tension ensued.

But towards the end of the scene, the Stormtrooper (Tom Hardy) congratulated Finn on his new venture.

Prince William and Prince Harry did not do much in the act. As fans of the “Star Wars” franchise, they agreed to make a cameo in “The Last Jedi” in 2016. In December of that year, they visited the Pinewood Studios to film their short appearance.

However, it was revealed that the royal brothers’ sketch did not make it to the final version of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Since the siblings are much taller than the other Stormtroopers, the director decided to remove them from the movie.

While at the 2018 BAFTA Awards last month, Prince William opened up about his axing from “The Last Jedi.” “I’ve got a key moment to pick with the editors, actually, because they cut me out of the ‘Star Wars’ film. I’m sure it wasn’t their fault,” he said.

According to The Telegraph, Stormtroopers are all 5’11”, but Prince William is 6’2” and Prince Harry is 6’1”.

During an interview with ITV, Boyega said that he apologized to Prince William and Prince Harry after he learned that they did not make it to the movie.

“I did personally apologize to them yesterday and said, ‘I’m sorry you were cut out of the film.’ And Will was like, ‘I probably just need to work more on the skills.’ I was like, ‘Maybe, bruv,’” said Boyega.

Prince William and Prince Harry first learned that their scene was removed from the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in December of last year. At that time, they attended the European premiere of the movie at the Royal Albert Hall.

