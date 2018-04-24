Princess Diana has reportedly given her blessing to Camilla Parker-Bowles so she could become the next Queen.

Terry and Linda Jamison, also known as the Psychic Twins, claimed that the Princess of Wales spoke with them about Parker-Bowles’ possible role as a member of the royal family.

During their recent interview, the siblings claimed that Princess Diana told them, “I no longer have hard feelings towards Camilla Parker-Bowles, despite the Duchess of Cornwall causing the breakdown of my marriage to Charles. I feel that Camilla has grown up and changed a great deal since our rivalry so many years ago. I have moved out of the resentment I had when I was married. I was not meant to be Queen, and honestly, Camilla is better suited for the role than I was.”

The Psychic Twins also said that Princess Diana is fully aware that not everyone thinks Parker-Bowles should become queen. The late princess, who passed away in a car crash in Paris in 1997, is most concerned about her two sons.

“It is my personal belief that the country of England is not entirely in favor of her being Queen, and I am concerned that my two sons are not happy with her taking the title of Queen upon Charles’ accession to the throne. She has always been a great support for Charles and more comfortable in the position than I would have been. I have no regrets, and I can say with confidence that Charles and Camilla were fated to be together. Whatever happens, I wish them both happiness,” Princess Diana allegedly said through the psychics.

Ben Elliot, Parker-Bowles’ nephew, said in the documentary “The Real Camilla” that his aunt’s love and support to Prince Charles will make him a wonderful king. However, he did not say exactly whether he thinks Parker-Bowles should become the next queen.

“As we’ve seen with our current Queen, she’s been a great queen because she’s been assisted absolutely brilliantly by her husband the Duke of Edinburgh. And when the Prince of Wales eventually becomes our king, my aunt next to him, he will be a great king,” he said (via Express).

Photo: Getty Images/Princess Diana Archive