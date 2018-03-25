North Korea just released several collections of Princess Diana stamps.

At least one stamp celebrates her marriage to Prince Charles. And another shows Prince William, who was just a few months old in 1982.

It is still unclear why North Korea released the stamps of Princess Diana, but royal fans appear to be more curious as to whether or not the country will also design stamps to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Karl Friedhoff, a North Korea expert with the Chicago council, told Express that he doesn’t think a new stamp will be released for the upcoming royal nuptials.

“It’s possible that North Korea could issue stamps to commemorate other royal weddings as a calculated tactic to raise cash. But I haven’t seen any issued for Kate and William, which suggests that there is no longer a market for them,” he said.

Friedhoff also said that if North Korea will release commemorative stamps of the soon to be husband and wife, it would be because Kim Jong-un is trying to make amends following his recent comments. The supreme leader of North Korea said the he may be willing to denuclearize his nation.

“Even if they did issue a set to commemorate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, it should certainly not be viewed as a peace offering. It’s just another way in which North Korea seeks to fund the regime. This one is relatively benign when compared to the manufacture and sale of illicit drugs, but it’s still a strictly cash seeking venture,” he explained.

The North Korea expert added that stamps used to be a big thing, and there were a lot of collectors from years ago. However, not many people keep stamps these days. This means that releasing stamps of Prince William, Middleton and Prince Harry and Markle will not necessarily be profitable.

Ross King, the head of Asian studies at the University of British Columbia, seconded Friedhoff’s statements. He also thinks that North Korea won’t release commemorative stamps of the other royal couples.

Photo: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images