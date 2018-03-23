Princess Diana recently returned to television via a clip from Gianni Versace’s funeral.

The actual footage from when the Princess of Wales and Elton John attended the wake was released in the recent episode of “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

Ryan Murphy, the director of “American Crime Story,” decided to not recast the princess in the memorable scene. In the clip, she is wearing black and standing beside her good friend, John.

Following Versace’s death, Princess Diana said that she was devastated by the loss of a great and talented man.

In January, John talked about his relationship with Princess Diana and said that they had a falling out years ago. But following Versace’s death, they patched things up and attended the funeral together.

“She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered on [July 15, 1997], and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled. And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was extraordinary, and I just couldn’t believe what’s going on,” John said (via People).

Versace was shot to death by Andrew Cunanan, a serial killer, right outside of his home in Miami.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana has also worn Versace’s creations during some of her public outings. In 2015, the silk dress that she wore on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar was sold at an auction.

The same photo from 1991 was reused by the publication in November 1997 as a tribute to the late princess. She passed away on Aug. 31 following a fatal car crash in Paris. Her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, died in the same crash.

Princess Diana is survived by her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Photo: GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images