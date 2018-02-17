Princess Diana’s 1970s Raleigh Traveler bicycle is up for auction.

The late princess rode the “shame bicycle” before and while she was engaged to Prince Charles. However, palace advisors asked her to stop riding the bicycle because it was not fit for a princess.

Princess Diana sold the bicycle to Gerald Stonehill, the father of one of her friends. After 27 years of keeping the bicycle in his garage, Stonehill decided to sell it in 2008 for $295. The new owner of the bicycle has decided to sell it through Farnon & Lake Auctions.

The auction house said that Princess Diana’s bicycle may sell from $700 to $2,000. Pre-auction bids have already reached $12,625.

“This was Diana’s bike but when she got engaged to Prince Charles it was said within the palace that it wasn’t very regal to be riding around London on a bicycle so it was sold and that was that. It was only several years later that the story got out if you like and the bike became a really collectable piece of royal memorabilia,” said Duncan Lang, the auctioneer.

“It’s in really nice condition but has actually been quite difficult to put a value on. Raleigh are among the best British bikes you can buy anyway, but with the excellent provenance who knows what it will make – royal collectors will pay big money for things if they want them enough,” he added.

The 1970s Raleigh Traveler bicycle has 26-inch wheels, three Sturmey Archer gears, and it still has its original hand pump. The bicycle is being sold together with Stonehill’s original letter after he purchased the bicycle from Princes William and Harry’s mom years ago.

Additionally, a copy of the Evening Standard from August 1981, with the original bicycle, will also be included. The auction will take place in Thame, Oxfordshire on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Photo: PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images