Princess Diana’s ex-boyfriend, James Hewitt, reportedly feared that he would be executed over their affair, according to Geoffrey Robertson.

In his book, “Rather His Own Man,” Robertson said, “The world was in full pursuit after the story broke about his royal romance with the princess… So he hid in a converted pigsty in the South of France and then prevailed on an Army helicopter pilot to fly him to North London, where he hid in our attic for a few days.”

“I mulled over the 1351 Treason Act, which still punished with death any party to adultery with the wife of the monarch’s eldest son and heir. If James was bang to rights, Diana would have been guilty as an accomplice. Although I had to doubt whether she would suffer the same fate as Anne Boleyn,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Hewitt has also been making headlines due to rumors suggesting that he is the real father of Prince Harry. The 33-year-old prince has a very close relationship with Hewitt, and he was inspired to join the army because of him.

Angela Levin, the author of “Harry: Conversations With the Prince,” revealed that Prince Harry referred to Hewitt as Uncle James. At one point, Meghan Markle’s husband declared that he will become a soldier when he grows up because of Hewitt.

“The soldier-mad toddler was fascinated by everything to do with the army, so it’s no surprise he took Hewitt straight away. He wore a military uniform, rode horses, and made his mommy happy. Harry was always incredibly close to his mother and when Diana showed strong feelings for Hewitt, he followed her example. Harry initially called him ‘mommy’s friend’ and subsequently the more intimate uncle James, a sobriquet Diana encouraged both boys to use for her subsequent lovers,” Levin wrote (via Express).

But rumors about Hewitt being Prince Harry’s dad have already been debunked. In 2002, Hewitt himself said that Prince Harry is not his son.

“Admittedly, the color of Harry’s hair is similar to mine and people say we look alike. I have never encouraged these comparisons… When I met Diana he was already a toddler,” he said.

