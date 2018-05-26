Nicki Minaj just named her inspiration for her forthcoming album “Queen.”

The singer also explained via social media how Princess Diana encouraged her to create her studio album, which will be released on Aug. 10.

“8|10|18 #Queen THE ALBUM – it’s the strength that causes the confusion & fear. Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she going to use it? #WhyDoThePublicStillSupportHer God Bless this woman’s legacy & every woman who’s ever felt like this,” she wrote, alongside a clip of Princess Diana from her BBC1 Panorama interview.

In the short video, Princess Diana tries to clear her name. She says that she is in this world to do good and not to threaten other people. She also denied claims that she is a destructive person.

“I think every strong woman in history had to walk down a similar path. It’s the strength. That caused the confusion and the fear,” the late princess explained.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. At that time, she just divorced her ex-husband Prince Charles. Prior to their split, Princess Diana publicly revealed that Prince Charles was having an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

During an interview, she declared, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded… Because I know the character I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don’t know whether he could adapt to that.”

When asked if she also had an affair with James Hewitt, the Princess of Wales said, “Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him. But I was very let down by him.

At the time of her death, Princess Diana was in a relationship with Dodi Al Fayed. He was also with her in the car, and they both died in the crash in Paris.

Photo: Getty Images/Theo Wargo for Huffington Post