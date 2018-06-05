Princess Diana’s handwritten note to her hosts from 1980 is now up for auction.

A copy of the letter was uploaded online via the Daily Mail, and it revealed the late Princess of Wales telling her hosts that she overindulged in chocolates on Christmas. “Dear All, just a quick note to say an enormous for all you organized and did over Christmas. As for that delicious box of chocolates, I have helped finish them and now feel very large! I do hope you enjoyed the day as I obviously did and again many, many thanks for making Christmas Day so memorable,” she wrote.

The late princess signed the letter with the words, “With love from, Diana.”

On top of the handwritten letter is the address of Princess Diana’s home, as well as her telephone number. There is no date written on the note, but it is believed to have been penned before she got engaged to Prince Charles.

Julien’s Auction currently has the original copy of the letter. The company expects that it will sell for thousands of dollars online.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, shared his thoughts about the Princess of Wales’ letter. “This is a lovely and rare insight into a letter written by Diana Princess of Wales. As it is written to ‘Dear All,’ it may be a round-robin letter to perhaps a large group of people. There may even be more than one copy of this letter if this is the case. This was possibly written by the future Princess of Wales was dating Prince Charles,” he said.

“You don’t often see private letters from the late Diana Princess of Wales estate coming up on auctions for members of the public to be able to purchase. Many personal items you only get to see when on public display,” he said.

Last month, another letter written by Princess Diana when she was 30 years old has been put up for auction. The note is being sold at Boston-based house RR Auctions until June 13.

Princess Diana wrote the letter to Bruce Oldfield, a fashion designer, and his business partner, Anita Richardson.

Photo: Getty Images/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive