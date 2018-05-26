Princess Diana will get a new memorial in Australia to replace the stolen one.

According to Express, the Onkaparinga Council in Australia has decided to replace the Princess of Wales' memorial after it was stolen in November 2017. The plaque was placed on Princess Diana's Memorial Fountain at Market Square Reserve in Old Noarlunga a year after she died from a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

The memorial aimed to honor the People's Princess. Thus, the council decided to replace it with a new one which will be ready by this year.

"The plaque is in the process of being manufactured and installation is expected by the end of this financial year," said Onkaparinga Council's city operations director Kirk Richardson.

The publication noted that 250 individuals attended the unveiling of the bronze fountain in a rose garden on a sweeping bend of the Onkaparinga River. The replacement of Princess Diana's stolen memorial is another great news following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. According to reports, the couple paid several tributes to his royal mom during the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly included Princess Diana's favorite flower, Forget-Me-Nots, in his bride's bouquet. In addition, the decor also white garden roses which the late princess is very fond of. The ceremony also played Princess Diana's favorite hymn "Guide Me, O Thy Great Redeemer," which was also sang at her funeral.

There were also rumors that the empty chair beside Prince William during the ceremony was intended for Princess Diana. According to Ryan Kay, the chair is left empty all the time because Queen Elizabeth II's favorite seat is behind it. However, royal fans still prefer the story involving the princess.

"Even so. I am going with Diana sitting there," Monica Todd commented.

"Nope... Still going with the Diana story..." another user wrote.

According to a number of sources, Princess Diana would have approved the former "Suits" actress for her son. "She would have picked her, that is the way forward," said Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler. "What a force for good she is," he said about Prince Harry's wife.

Photo: Getty Images/Fox Photos