There's a reason why the seat beside Prince William was empty during the royal wedding.

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally tied the knot. The bride, the groom, the high-profile celebrity guests and an empty chair caught the viewers' attention.

According to Town & Country, many were wondering if the chair was left empty in honor of Princess Diana. Many were convinced that it was. However, it was later learned that doing so was a royal protocol and that it was left empty all the time.

Richard Kay recently explained that the real reason for the empty chair during Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding was "more mundane." It had nothing to do with Princess Diana.

"Remember that St George's is the Queen's private chapel and this particular seat is one she doesn't find comfortable," Kay wrote. "Nor, under protocol, can anyone sit in front of her. So no one did."

This is the reason the chair beside Prince William and the one in front of Queen Elizabeth II was left empty during the entire ceremony. It's actually unoccupied all the time.

However, some fans prefer to believe that the seat was reserved for Prince Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, instead of going with Kay's explanation. The royal fans favored the emotional attachment that involved the late People's Princess and the chair.

"Even so. I am going with Diana sitting there," Monica Todd commented.

"We left a seat for my mom at my brother's wedding, which took place a few weeks after she passed suddenly. I love that tribute," user mackmckelvey posted.

"Nope... Still going with the Diana story..." another user wrote.

In related news, psychic twins Linda and Terry Jamison, claimed earlier that the People's Princess would attend the royal wedding. Prince Diana reportedly would not miss Prince Harry's wedding "for the world."

"I will most definitely be present for Harry and Meghan's wedding," Princess Diana apparently "told" the twins (via Express). "I was also there for William and Kate's wedding. It will be beautiful, a small version of my own ceremony… and with a horse and carriage. I am around them all more than they realise!"

