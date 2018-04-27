Princess Eugenie was recently photographed with her beautiful engagement ring on her way to dinner in southwest London.

In the photos released online via the Daily Mail, Princess Eugenie is seen fixing her hair, and she used her left hand to do so. The 28-year-old princess’ engagement ring is carefully placed on her ring finger.

Princess Eugenie went to the Bluebird Café on King’s Road while wearing an oversized black sweater, army green long-sleeved top, and black skinny jeans. She accentuated her look with her black pumps and black bag.

Sarah Ferguson’s daughter announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank in January. At that time, Clarence House released a statement announcing the couple’s decision to tie the knot.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course,” the statement read.

Days later, it was confirmed that the couple will tie the knot on Oct. 12.

Since her engagement, Princess Eugenie has been busy with her work. She was recently spotted in Los Angeles with Hauser & Wirth, the art gallery she has been working with since 2015. Her role as the associate director of Hauser & Wirth requires Princess Eugenie to plan special projects and support the artists in the gallery.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Princess Eugenie talked about her love for art.

“I’ve loved art since I was very little. I knew I definitely wouldn’t be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me. I love being able to share my passion for art with people. If someone doesn’t understand something, you have the ability to suggest, ‘Maybe you can look at it this way.’ That’s what I find most thrilling about working in a gallery… But art is all around us – sculpture, architecture, fashion…” she said.

Princess Eugenie also expressed her gratitude to Hauser & Wirth for being so understanding about her other royal engagements.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer for WDW Entertainment