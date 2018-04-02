Princess Eugenie recently made headlines after she was photographed at the recent Easter service with the royal family.

Unlike her mom, Sarah Ferguson, and sister, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie stood out with her chosen attire. The 28-year-old royal wore an Oscar de la Renta paint-splattered button dress, which she paired with her fuchsia Juliette Boterill Millinery hat. According to Good Housekeeping, Princess Eugenie’s dress costs $4,000.

On social media, several fans commented positively about Princess Eugenie’s dress. Some of them called the attire cute and another person said it was whimsical.

However, Princess Eugenie has not always been praised for her fashion choices. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were criticized at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 for the dress that they decided to wear.

Last year, Princess Beatrice told Vogue, “My experience was about growing up and living in a very public life and living in an overexposed environment. So that’s from being 18 and struggling with your weight to what fashion choices you are wearing… When everyone else was saying, ‘you look ridiculous,’ you have to have a sense of humor.”

Meanwhile, apart from Princess Eugenie’s fashion choice, fans also took notice that her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, made his first Easter service appearance with the royals last weekend. The couple announced their engagement earlier this year, and they also confirmed that they will wed on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The official statement from the royal family read, “The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. This wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course.”

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank started dating in 2010 after they were introduced to each other by a common friend. The couple’s nuptials will take place at the same wedding venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, Prince Harry and the “Suits” star will tie the knot before Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank on May 19. A reception will follow at St. George’s Hall.

Photo: Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images