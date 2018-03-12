Princess Eugenie just joined Instagram last week, and she already has over 18,000 followers.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old princess shared an adorable throwback photo with her mom, Sarah Ferguson, and older sister, Princess Beatrice. In the snap, Ferguson is carrying her two daughters in her hands. Jack Brooksbank’s fiancée uploaded the snap to commemorate Mother’s Day. In her caption, Princess Eugenie also called Ferguson a legend.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew filed for divorce in 1996, but they have co-parented their two daughters. In fact, it was recently revealed that the ex-couple are still residing in the same house.

During a previous interview, Ferguson said that she, her ex-husband, and their two daughters are still very close. “A table can’t stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We’re a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us,” she said.

In 2011, the doting mom also gushed over her two children, who she said are “extraordinarily bright.” “Even with dyslexia, Beatrice got A’s in history class. We do everything together, even go clubbing, which caused some people to say, ‘Can’t you back off? They don’t want their mother there.’ So I asked them and they said, ‘No, we want you to come because you’re hip-hop, crazy, mad.’ I just don’t see the world like most people. I don’t tell my daughters anything. They decide; I guide,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Meanwhile, Ferguson is also expected to be thoroughly involved in Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s upcoming nuptials. The couple, who has dated for several years, will wed on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Ferguson and Prince Andrew are expected to attend the ceremony and reception.

Ferguson will also be reuniting with some members of the royal family there that she has not seen in years. For instance, Queen Elizabeth II is expected to attend her granddaughter’s wedding.

