Sarah Ferguson may have lied about her true feelings for Prince Andrew several years ago.

Body language expert, Judi James, gave her opinion on how Ferguson might have been feeling when she sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan several years ago. James said that when Ferguson uttered the words, “My man was the most important thing to me,” it appeared as though she ended her statement with a pained look of regret on her face.

“Sarah claimed she would not have wanted to ‘marry an ordinary guy,’ but with both hands on the table beginning to ball into fist-shapes and with her fingers fiddling anxiously in a self-comfort gesture it was hard to tell if she had genuine regrets and was bluffing it or not,” James told Express.

Overall, the body language expert said that Ferguson, who used to appear very happy and bubbly, looked as though she has changed drastically while talking about her man during the interview.

“Her choice of words was still dramatic, calling the view of the crowds mesmeric and wonderful and even describing herself as passionate and feisty but her delivery was incongruent, with the old enthusiasm, energy and bounce missing,” she explained.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew were married for 10 years before they decided to call it quits. Following their divorce, the couple decided to remain amicable with each other. They have also been blessed with two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Last month, Ferguson even commemorated her ex-husband on his birthday via her social media account. Ferguson shared a throwback photo of Prince Andrew and called him her “best man, father, and friend” in her caption.

In 2013, Ferguston told The Telegraph (via Express) that Prince Andrew is still her handsome prince even though they are no longer together.

“A table can’t stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We’re a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole