Princess Eugenie’s dress is being dubbed as an unimportant event by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

The 28-year-old princess will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. However, their union won’t be as publicized as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

While speaking with Express, Fitzwilliams explained, “The forthcoming wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank on 12 October won’t garner more press attention than it normally would as with Harry and Meghan’s wedding and Kate’s baby. It has been a unique royal year.”

Fitzwilliams went on to criticize Princess Eugenie’s mom, Sarah Ferguson and urged her to keep a low profile on her daughter’s special day.

“Eugenie and Jack’s wedding will be charming and picturesque but it is not an important royal event as she does not undertake royal duties. I just hope her mother, the Duchess of York, a disaster when a member of the royal family and subsequently known for her erratic behavior, keeps a low profile,” he said.

The royal expert added that the public won’t be interested in Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding in the same way they tuned in to the other royal nuptials.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie’s dress designer will be revealed on the day of her wedding. There are speculations suggesting that she will wear a creation by Erdem. But regardless of which dressmaker she would choose, Princess Eugenie’s bridal gown will be different from Markle.

Clare Szabo, the head designer at River Elliot Bridal, told the Daily Mail, “The label’s strikingly feminine style very much suits Eugenie and what we are used to seeing her wear. She most often looks fabulous in a full skirt with a cinched waist, so I expect a definite contrast to Meghan’s slim, tailored look. I also anticipate a long, full skirt with a defined pleated waist, paired carefully with a fitted bodice and lower neckline to emphasize the princess’ beautiful shape.”

Photo: Getty Images/Yui Mok - WPA Pool