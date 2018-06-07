Sarah Ferguson’s wedding dress fitting photo recently resurfaced just months before her daughter Princess Eugenie’s big day.

In the snap, a young Ferguson is sitting on a sofa while wearing the dress designed by Lindka Cierach, an African-born British courier. Ferguson’s gown featured long puffed sleeves and a lengthy train. It was also made using silk materials.

By the looks of it, Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress won’t be similar to what her mom wore 32 years ago. But her gown will most likely feature intricate details similar to Ferguson.

A close-up snap of the mom of two’s gown featured hearts, anchors, and waves in its details. Dressmaker Ezme, who was part of the team that created the Duchess of York’s gown, previously talked about Ferguson’s wedding attire on her blog.

“Lindka, Rosa, and I were at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of York at Westminster Abbey. After completing two courses at The London College of Fashion, the first in textile machine embroidery and the second in fashion design, I started working as part of a small team in Lindka Cierach’s converted attic in Fulham, London as a junior assistant in couture,” Ezme wrote.

“Lindka was commissioned to make Sarah Ferguson’s two royal wedding dresses and the four bridesmaids dress for Zara Phillips, Alice Ferguson, Laura Fellowes, Lady Rosanagh and an identical royal wedding dress for Madame Tussaud’s in 1986,” Ezme added.

Ferguson and Prince Andrew tied the knot on July 23, 1986. They divorced on May 30, 1996.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie will tie the knot with Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple has been dating for eight years.

Details about Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress are still being kept under wraps, but it will most likely be different from what Meghan Markle wore on May 19.

“Royal dress code typically insists on long sleeves, but with Eugenie’s history of going against the grain, we may well see these sleeves being more ornate or even the first royal bride to show her arms,” Clare Szabo, the head designer at River Elliot Bridal, told the Daily Mail.

