Princess Michael of Kent has the young royals as her neighbors, but she is reportedly unlikely to enjoy the parties she hosts with them.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are neighbors in Kensington Palace. The fab four's residences are close to Princess Michael's. But Princess Pushy, who is a "generous hostess," is unlikely to party with the dukes and duchesses.

According to Richard Kay, the young royals are not close to the Kents. In addition, there was a cat controversy involving her and Princess Diana.

"I asked her how much she saw of Harry and she said she never saw him. That's the thing about KP, they are cheek by jowl but their lives are separate," one of the princess' friends said.

"This explains why the children of the Gloucesters, the Kents and the Michaels, were not invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding. Even though they all grew up together in the same place, they had totally unconnected lives, different schools, different friends," the insider added.

According to Kay, there was a time when two of Princess Michael's Burmese were injured. So, she called a pest control to trap the strays who were found in the palace grounds.

Princess Diana reportedly placed a battery-operated toy cat in the trap. Also, Prince William and Prince Harry were reportedly taught to shout "cat killers" to the pest control workmen.

The People's Princess loved to sleep with open windows and Princess Pushy's cats would sometimes climb and disturb her. One time the Princess of Wales called Princess Michael to complain. The latter reportedly told an aide: "Tell her my cats were here before she was."

Princess Michael is the most controversial royal. According to People, her father was accused of being a Nazi party member. In addition, she claimed that she had more royal blood in her veins than any person to marry into the royal family since Prince Philip, which angered the members of the Firm.

She was also accused of racism in 2004 after telling a group of African American diners to "go back to the colonies." Lady Gabrielle Windsor's ex-boyfriend Aatish Taseer also tagged the royal as a "racist."

"I would have liked to believe her [Princess Michael], but I had my doubts...royals and Nazis go together like blini and caviar...everyone above a certain age in Britain is at least a tiny bit racist," Taseer wrote. "Princess Michael, though generally free of British colonial prejudices, and beyond reproach when it came to me, nevertheless invited trouble out of what felt like a desire to shock."

