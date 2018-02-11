Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her daughter, Princess Estelle, are loved by the public.

Princess Victoria's father, King Carl XVI Gustav, was involved in a sex scandal in 2010. The incident caused a drop in the Swedish royal family's popularity. But they are already slowly gaining it back through his eldest daughter and granddaughter.

Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle are reportedly winning over the public. According to Wilma Sabelstrom, a Swedish student who is writing a thesis on the British and European royals, the 5-year-old little princess and her mom created a "new affection" for their family.

"Before Estelle came along, feelings were increasingly negative towards the monarchy. People found a lot of Carl Gustav's views a little odd and he seemed out of touch with the general public," Sabelstrom told Daily Express.

"But Crown Princess Victoria and Estelle have helped to change all that. Victoria is a very down-to-earth person, and even Republicans struggle to find fault with Estelle. She is adorable and I think people feel a new affection for the royal family through this little girl," she explained.

Princess Estelle has become more popular through her mom's effort. Princess Victoria often puts her in the spotlight during major occasions. This makes the Swedish people connect to her and feel "like they have been part of her upbringing."

Princess Victoria is next in line to King Carl XVI Gustav to the throne and after her is Princess Estelle. The succession laws were changed in 1980, giving the monarch's eldest child the right to take over the throne regardless of their gender.

In related news, Prince William and Kate Middleton went on a four-day Scandinavian tour earlier this year, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got the chance to meet Princess Victoria's kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, during their official visit to Sweden.

The British royals were also treated to a special luncheon by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. In addition, they attended a black-tie dinner with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

Alicia Vikander was also present during the event. According to the "Tomb Raider" star, she was seated between Prince William and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. She took it as an opportunity to have a conversation with the Duke of Cambridge.

"Well, I've seen 'The Crown'. It was actually the first thing my friend and I started talking about with William. Apparently, he's a 'Game of Thrones' fan, I was told," Vikander said.

​

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Campanella ​