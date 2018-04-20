Priyanka Chopra recently gushed over her good friend Meghan Markle.

The “Quantico” star penned an essay about Prince Harry’s fiancée after she was named as one of TIME’s annual 100 Most Influential People list. Chopra called Markle a “princess for the people,” which is quite similar to Princess Diana’s “People’s Princess” label.

“More than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people,” she wrote (via People).

In her lengthy piece, Chopra also talked about Markle’s compassion for the world, as well as the causes that she is most passionate about.

“Somewhere among biryani, poutine, and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place,” she wrote.

Chopra and Markle first met at Elle’s Women in Television event years ago when the latter was still on “Suits.” They have been inseparable ever since. In fact, there have also been some rumors suggesting that Chopra will serve as Markle’s bridesmaid at her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry.

In February, the actress asked if she will play an important role at the royal wedding. She said, “If you see me there, you’ll know.”

At that time, the actress also said that she thinks Markle will be a wonderful addition to the royal family.

“I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She’s just right for it. She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened,” Chopra said.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt