Puerto Rican Day Parade NY 2018: Live Stream, Route Map, Start Time
New York City's annual Puerto Rican Day Parade will be held Sunday, June 10, marking its 61st event. It will be held on New York City’s Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street.
More than 5 million people of Puerto Rican descent living in the U.S. will be part of the event, which will be live streamed via WABC-TV, Channel 7 in New York. Click here to watch the live stream. The event will begin at 11 a.m. EDT and ends at 5 p.m. EDT.
The theme for the parade is “Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces” (One Nation, Many Voices), which is intended to “celebrate the creativity and diversity of thought in Puerto Rico and across the diaspora.”
This year's parade will "have an important and serious tone" as the Puerto Rican community mourns the lives of the more than 4,000 people who died during the hurricane and its aftermath.
"A beautiful consequence of Hurricane Maria is a reinforced sense of unity and collective purpose between Puerto Ricans on the island and those of us in the diaspora, and this year's Parade will be a physical manifestation of this," Louis Maldonado, the chair of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, said Friday in a statement.
Below are the individuals who will be honored:
- Esaí Morales: Grand Marshal
- Zuleyka Rivera: Parade Queen
- Ismael Miranda: Lifetime Achievement
- Lucecita Benítez : Lifetime Achievement
- Laura and Jorge Posada: Madrina and Padrino (Godmother and Godfather)
- Carlos Beltrán: Athlete of the year
And many more.
Here are the street closures and route map, courtesy NYPD:
Formation:
- 44th Street between Madison Avenue and Broadway
- 45th Street between Madison Avenue and Broadway
- 46th Street between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue
- 47th Street between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue
- 48th Street between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue
Route:
- Fifth Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street
Dispersal:
- Fifth Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street
- 79th Street between Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue
- 80th Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- 81st Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- 82nd Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- 83rd Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- 84th Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- 85th Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- 43rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 60th Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue
- 80th Street between Park Avenue and Third Avenue
- Madison Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 79th Street
- Sixth Avenue between West 44th Street and West 49th Street
The easiest way to get to the parade is by using public transportation. The MTA will increase service on trains. The following bus lines will provide service to the parade area, but will skip some stops on Sunday: M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M31, M50, M57, M66, M72, Q32, BxM2, BxM3, BxM4, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, BxM11, QM2, QM4, QM5, QM6, X1, X10 and X17.