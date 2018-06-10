New York City's annual Puerto Rican Day Parade will be held Sunday, June 10, marking its 61st event. It will be held on New York City’s Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street.

More than 5 million people of Puerto Rican descent living in the U.S. will be part of the event, which will be live streamed via WABC-TV, Channel 7 in New York. Click here to watch the live stream. The event will begin at 11 a.m. EDT and ends at 5 p.m. EDT.

The theme for the parade is “Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces” (One Nation, Many Voices), which is intended to “celebrate the creativity and diversity of thought in Puerto Rico and across the diaspora.”

This year's parade will "have an important and serious tone" as the Puerto Rican community mourns the lives of the more than 4,000 people who died during the hurricane and its aftermath.

"A beautiful consequence of Hurricane Maria is a reinforced sense of unity and collective purpose between Puerto Ricans on the island and those of us in the diaspora, and this year's Parade will be a physical manifestation of this," Louis Maldonado, the chair of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, said Friday in a statement.

Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Below are the individuals who will be honored:

Esaí Morales: Grand Marshal

Zuleyka Rivera: Parade Queen

Ismael Miranda: Lifetime Achievement

Lucecita Benítez : Lifetime Achievement

Laura and Jorge Posada: Madrina and Padrino (Godmother and Godfather)

Carlos Beltrán: Athlete of the year

And many more.

Here are the street closures and route map, courtesy NYPD:

Formation:

44th Street between Madison Avenue and Broadway

45th Street between Madison Avenue and Broadway

46th Street between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue

48th Street between Madison Avenue and Sixth Avenue

Route:

Fifth Avenue between 42nd Street and 79th Street

Dispersal:

Fifth Avenue between 79th Street and 86th Street

79th Street between Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue

81st Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue

82nd Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue

83rd Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue

84th Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue

85th Street between Fifth Avenue and Lexington Avenue

Miscellaneous:

43rd Street between Sixth Avenue and Madison Avenue

60th Street between Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue

80th Street between Park Avenue and Third Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 43rd Street and East 79th Street

Sixth Avenue between West 44th Street and West 49th Street

The easiest way to get to the parade is by using public transportation. The MTA will increase service on trains. The following bus lines will provide service to the parade area, but will skip some stops on Sunday: M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M31, M50, M57, M66, M72, Q32, BxM2, BxM3, BxM4, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, BxM11, QM2, QM4, QM5, QM6, X1, X10 and X17.