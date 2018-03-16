Did Queen Elizabeth address Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton differently or similarly in her consent letter?

The monarch has finally released a statement giving her approval to Prince Harry to marry the "Suits" star. However, some noticed that the monarch only used Markle's first name. She had some sweet words for the Duchess of Cambridge when she released her consent for Prince William and Middleton, InStyle noted.

For Prince Harry and Markle, Her Majesty only used the latter's complete name. The queen just stated the actress given name "Rachel Meghan Markle." But she called the Duke "My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson".

Meanwhile, for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the queen wrote: "Our most dearly beloved grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales, K.G. and our trusty and well-beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton."

InStyle noted that the queen described both of her grandsons as "most dearly beloved." However, she also said that Middleton is "trusty and well-beloved." These words are missing for Markle.

Some royal critics are quick to conclude that the queen is throwing shade at Markle by omitting those words. However, the publication noted that Queen Elizabeth II knew Middleton better as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been dating on-and-off since 2003. Middleton met the queen in 2008, three years prior to her wedding with Prince William. However, the monarch just met Markle last October.

Meanwhile, according to Hello!, the queen's recent approval is the Privy Council declaration and it's the same for Prince William and Middleton's word for word. "I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales and Catherine Elizabeth Middleton," the monarch stated in 2011.

Middleton was only described as "trustworthy and well-beloved" in the Instrument of Consent document which was released closer to the wedding day. It is believed that the queen will do the same for Markle.

In related news, many noticed that the "Horrible Bosses" star followed the queen's fashion rule on their first joint engagement together. Markle stepped out with the royal family on Monday for the Commonwealth Day service.

For the said event, she wore nude stockings. Queen Elizabeth II considers this thing essential for women when they are out in public. It can be remembered that Markle did not wear one when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson