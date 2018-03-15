A group has petitioned not to use the taxpayer funding for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Republic a membership-based pressure group created a petition addressed to the parliament of the United Kingdom asking it not to spend a dime for the upcoming royal wedding.

"We petition the UK parliament to commit no public money to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and to call upon the government to publish a report of all costs to taxpayers," the statement read.

"A royal wedding is a private, personal event, dressed up as a national occasion," the petition continued. "That lets the royals use the wedding as a PR exercise and to expect the taxpayer will pay a large part of the costs."

The group believes that the taxpayers will end up footing the bill, especially that the occasion requires road closures and policing. So, they made this petition to encourage the couple to pay for everything.

"Taxpayers should not be funding a private wedding, no matter who is getting married," Republic wrote. "If Harry and Meghan want to turn their big day into a public event, they need to pick up the bill – all of it."

Republic's petition which already garnered almost 15,000 signatures as of this writing has some basis. In fact, two departments – Thames Valley Police and Metropolitan Police, are torn as to who between them will foot the multi-million-pound bill to keep Prince Harry and Markle safe on their wedding day.

Thames Valley Police covers the Windsor area. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police heads up counter-terrorism. Either of the two departments will be assigned for the security on that day.

Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding is set on May 19 at St. George's Church in Windsor Castle. The ceremony will begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST).

After an hour, the newlyweds will have a carriage ride procession through the streets. They will leave the church via Castle Hill and will proceed to the High Street and return through the Long Walk.

Meanwhile, some believe that Prince Harry and Markle's procession is not necessary as the Duke is already fifth-in-line to the throne. Doing so only makes it more difficult to maintain the couple's security.

"Unless a sterile zone is put in place it's going to be impossible to make the area completely secure. Frankly, the whole thing is a bit of a nightmare from a policing perspective," one source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas