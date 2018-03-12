Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been married for 70 years, and what better way to celebrate this milestone than by sharing some of their sweetest photos from the past.

On Mother’s Day, Express compiled several photos of the royal couple together, as well as photos with their children. In one of the photos, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are seen dancing in Ottawa. In 1959, the couple was photographed with their dog Sugar outside the Windsor Castle.

Another black and white photo of the royal couple shows them with their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In 1950, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had Princess Anne baptized. A photo of the doting mom cradling her daughter in her arms was shared online.

A year later, Queen Elizabeth II was photographed carrying Princess Anne, while the toddler touches her dad’s face. Prince Philip is carrying Prince Charles in his arms in the same picture.

In 1982, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were photographed doing a candid pose during their trip to the South Pacific. The queen is wearing a blue long-sleeved dress and white gloves, and she is also looking up. Prince Philip, who was in a white long-sleeved shirt imitated his wife’s pose.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip marked their 70th wedding anniversary by giving the latter the Knight of Grand Cross title. The royal couple also organized a party, which was attended by hundreds of guests, to mark the special occasion.

Several years ago, the queen opened up about her marriage to Prince Philip and said, “If I am asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can swear with equal simplicity and conviction, I am for it.”

Prince Philip also has nothing but good things to say about his wife and their marriage. “I think the main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage. It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when the going gets difficult,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Thomas Lohnes