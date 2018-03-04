Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister, Princess Margaret, has been branded as a “little maniac” when she was still a young adult.

Theo Arson, the author of “Princess Margaret,” detailed how the late princess shocked the other royals at a ball hosted by Lady Rothermere. “The princess grabbed the microphone from the startled leader of the band, whom she instructed to play songs by Cole Porter. Obediently, all the guests stopped dancing and stood listening to the Princess’ performance,” he wrote.

According to Arson, it was Lady Caroline Blackwood the dubbed Princess Margaret as a “little manic.”

“She had just launched into ‘Let’s Do It’ when, from the back of the crowded ballroom, came loud sounds of booing and barracking. The rest of the place fell silent. Mortified by this unprecedented show of hostility, the Princess abandoned the microphone and hurried out of the room. The culprit was the painter Francis Bacon, blind drunk as usual,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Princess Margaret also made headlines several years ago over her slew of extramarital affairs. Her older sister disapproved most of them, but the queen reportedly approved of Roddy Llewellyn, a landscaper. The queen told Lady Anne Glenconner the truth while at Princess Margaret’s funeral.

“After Princess Margaret’s funeral, the queen said, ‘I’d just like to say, Anne, it was rather difficult at moments, but I thank you so much for introducing Princess Margaret to Roddy ‘cause he made her really happy, Glenconner said in the documentary “Elizabeth: Our Queen.”

Previously, Glenconner that she felt bad for introducing Llewellyn to Princess Margaret because she always thought the affair was difficult for the queen to accept.

The late Princess Margaret because the subject of scrutiny after she was photographed with Llewellyn in Mustique while she was still married to Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon. Princess Margaret and Llewellyn went on to have a five-year affair in the 1970s.

