Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family members have a reason why they don't vote.

There is no law that prohibits Her Majesty and the rest of the royal family members from voting. But it is believed that the queen as the head of the state doesn't vote, along with her family members.

"Although not prohibited by law, it is considered unconstitutional for the Monarch to vote in an election," the UK government site read (via Express). "As Head of State The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters, unable to vote or stand for election."

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953, and since then she has not voted. Just like the monarch, the rest of the British royal family are not prohibited from voting, but they too have relinquished their rights to vote.

This is the reason Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry do not vote. Meghan Markle, who will be officially joining the royal family soon, is expected to follow the same unspoken rule.

"The Queen can vote, as can members of her family, but they do not do so because in practice it would be considered unconstitutional," BBC noted.

Although Queen Elizabeth II doesn't vote, she has a "special relationship" with the prime minister. The two leaders reportedly meet regularly.

Meanwhile, the queen was very pleased with BBC's "Crown Jewels" documentary of her coronation. In fact, the monarch reportedly called the network to thank them for the release.

"She absolutely loved the documentary and was very pleased with how it turned out," a royal insider said. "She phoned the programme-makers to express her delight. She thought it was a great success."

In the documentary, Queen Elizabeth II shared how her father, King George VI, asked her to make a full review of his coronation. She admitted that it was wonderful, but found it boring towards the end. In fact, she smiled when she read the word "finis" on the last page.

On her own coronation day, the queen confessed that her crowns were so heavy that they could break a neck. Her Majesty added that it was not a comfortable experience.

"You can't lean down to read your speech. You have to bring [the speeches] up. Because if you did your neck would break and it would fall off," Queen Elizabeth II said. "Nothing like that is comfortable."

Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson