Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip was overheard asking if an onlooker was a “terrorist” on Sunday during an appearance at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The UK’s The Mirror reports the 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was overheard asking his bodyguard “Is that a terrorist?” after spotting a man with a long beard in the crowd at the royal family’s Norfolk estate.

An unnamed onlooker reported the man with the “distinctive beard” Prince Philip was referring to appeared to be his with wife and child at the event. Prince Philip has reportedly been wishing onlookers a Happy New Year before making the comment to his bodyguard.

“He pointed at him in a funny way and turned to a bodyguard, saying ‘Is that a terrorist?’” the source told the Mirror.

The insider added the comment appeared to have been designed to be a “little joke” and the royal likely meant to be overheard. “He was obviously having a little joke but he said it within earshot of the man, who burst out laughing and seemed to find it hilarious. I think Philip knew he was going to be overheard,” the insider said.

Another onlooker, Ian Smith, 39, of Switzerland, said the statement appeared to be a joke though it was “a risqué comment.”

Speaking to Express, another onlooker explained it was clear the royal meant the comment as a quip. “His grandson Prince Harry has a ginger beard, so perhaps Philip had been cracking jokes about that over Christmas,” said the witness.

People Magazine reports Prince Philip attended New Year’s Eve church service with Queen Elizabeth II, daughter Princess Anne, and daughter-in-law Sophie the Countess of Wessex.

Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images