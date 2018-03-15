Queen Elizabeth II was convinced that a third World War would take place in 1983 that she decided to prepare a speech about it.

At that time, the British people were talking about a new Cold War. Express published a copy of Queen Elizabeth II’s speech on Wednesday, and its contents are still relevant today.

“The horrors of war could have seemed more remote as my family and I shared our Christmas joy with the growing family of the Commonwealth. Now, this madness of war is once more spreading through the world and our brave country must again prepare itself to survive against great odds. I have never forgotten the sorrow and the pride I felt as my sister and I huddled around the nursery wireless set listening to my father’s [George VI’s] inspiring words on that fateful day in 1939 [at the start of the World War II],” she said.

Queen Elizabeth II said that she never thought that she would release a message about another war that will take place during her reign.

“But whatever terrors lie in wait for us all, the qualities that have helped to keep our freedom intact twice already during this sad century will once more be out strength,” she added.

On a more personal note, the queen also mentioned Prince Philip in her speech. “My husband and I share with families up and down the land the fear we feel for sons and daughters, husbands and brothers who have left our side to serve their country,” the queen said (via People).

The speech was not used by Queen Elizabeth II because World War III never took place. But when she wrote her speech, the queen’s son, Prince Andrew, was serving in the navy. The doting mom also mentioned him in her address.

“My beloved son Andrew is at this moment in action with his unit and we pray continually for his safety and for the safety of all servicemen and women at home and overseas. It is this close bond of family life that must be our greatest defense against the unknown,” she wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson