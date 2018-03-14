There has been so much talk surrounding Camilla Parker-Bowles’ new role if Prince Charles becomes king.

In the event that Queen Elizabeth II dies, Prince Charles will take over her throne, and become king. However, Prince Charles won’t automatically become the head of the Commonwealth after his mom passes away.

Express writer Peter Hill recently talked about the sex and gender issues surrounding Parker-Bowles’ possible future title. He said, if Prince Charles’ wife will become queen, Prince Philip should also be promoted to King Consort for the remainder of his tenure.

For the practice of fairness and equality, if Parker-Bowles will become queen, this could also open the possibility for female members of the royal family to inherit titles. For instance, if Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s eldest child was a girl, she could also become a queen in the future.

“We British pride ourselves on our sense of fairness but when it comes to women’s inheritance we are still in the time of the first Queen Elizabeth. Why is it still correct for a married couple to be addressed as Mr. and Mrs. Joe Bloggs rather than Mr. Joe and Ms. Jane Bloggs, or Mrs. Jane and Mr. Joe Bloggs?” Hill wrote.

The writer also stressed that equality should be exercised in all of its forms because equality is equality, and there shouldn’t be any exceptions.

Last week, Parker-Bowles also made headlines after reports swirled that Clarence House is already putting some protocols in place to prepare for her upcoming role as queen.

One of the questions found on the Clarence House website read (via Town and Country), “Will the Duchess become Queen when The Prince becomes King?” An answer was also found on the website, and it read, “As we explained at the time of their wedding in April 2015, it is intended that The Duchess will be known as HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales Accedes to the Throne.”

The question and answer have been deleted from the Clarence House website, and a lot of people thought that it’s because Parker-Bowles will receive the title of queen. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe - WPA Pool/Getty Images