Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly at "terror risk."

The exact routes and schedules of the monarch's royal trips were announced 48 hours before the takeoff. The Royal Household decided to release the details to warn private aircraft and pilots and drone operators to minimize the risk of collision as there were cases of near-misses with drones.

However, an expert felt that doing so encourage "terrorists, mad people and pranksters," Express reported. Dai Davies, former head of royal protection did not agree with the said move.

"Why bother spending millions of pounds on protecting the Royal Family on the ground, then make this information available in advance? I just despair," Davies said.

Professor Anthony Glees, security expert and head of the University of Buckingham's Centre for Security and Intelligence agreed with Davies. For him, the decision to announce such crucial information is "incomprehensible."

"Far from deterring people from flying drones nearby, they are in fact telling them how best to do so. To publicise where a Royal helicopter will be flying is to encourage terrorists, mad people and pranksters," Glees said. "There are some things that should be secret and I think Royal flights are among them."

As for the security concerns, a spokeswoman of the royal family said that they are taking security measures. "In making travel arrangements, the Royal Household always seeks the best balance of security, efficiency and value for money," she said.

Queen Elizabeth is still in Norfolk since the holidays, but she is leaving the country soon. On Sunday, the monarch was seen greeting hundreds of people on her final Sunday church service outside St. Peter and St. Paul Church at West Newton.

For the said sighting, Queen Elizabeth II opted to wear a bright red coat and dress with a matching hat. The monarch reportedly prefers bright colors so she can easily be recognized.

"She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" Sophie explained. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

Queen Elizabeth II arrived in the church at 11 a.m. in her Royal Bentley with Prince Philip. After the 45-minute service, she made her way to West Newton village hall. Her Majesty took time to stop to greet the crowd and accept gifts and flowers.

Photo: Getty Images/Sky News