World No. 1 Rafael Nadal believes in addition to their hard work, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic had a special talent from within which allowed them to reach the top of the sport.

Nadal is one of the best tennis players of all time with 16 Grand Slams and has cemented himself as the "King of Clay" with a record-breaking 10 French Open titles as well as an Open Era record of 53 titles on the surface.

A key factor to the Spaniard's rise and dominance was being coached under his uncle Toni who introduced him to the sport. The most successful tennis coach in terms of Grand Slam titles won, the senior Nadal was coaching his nephew from 1990 until the end of last year when he parted with his coaching team.

While Nadal acknowledges the benefits of family support, he also believes there is a problem with parents who want their children to turn professional and become top stars.

"There is a problem with [parents who want their children to turn pro]," Nadal told Spanish radio station Onda Cero, as per the Express. "Parents shouldn't put too much pressure on kids to become professional athletes."

The 31-year-old then cited the examples of Federer and Djokovic. The duo, in comparison to Nadal, is known for making use of their talent while the latter is renowned for being one of the hardest workers in the sport.

But Nadal does not agree with that viewpoint as he believes Federer and Djokovic, who boast a combined 32 Grand Slam titles, worked hard to get where they are — however, they also had "something inborn" that allowed them to reach the top of the ladder, which most players do not possess.

“For example, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic worked a lot to achieve what they did, but you have to consider that they had a special talent," Nadal explained. "To be a super player, you need to have something inborn."

Nadal recently made his return to action for Spain at the Davis Cup last week after an injury-blighted couple of months. As he looks to maintain a consistent schedule and chase Federer's tally of 20 Grand Slam titles, he also acknowledged luck is an important aspect in reaching the top, especially given the various injuries he has suffered over the years.

"I deal with painkillers and I have to use them, but I am not the only one, everyone does it," Nadal added. "Throughout my career, I missed many more events than my biggest rivals. ... Injuries are complicated because, when you deal with physical issues, you lose a lot of months and you can't compete."

With the clay-court season approaching, the Manacor native is expected to feature in the Monte Carlo Masters, which commence April 14 as he needs to emulate his results on the surface from last year if he wants to remain atop the rankings.