A restaurant and nightclub in Washington D.C. dropped its “no sneakers” policy Tuesday after many guests termed the establishment racist in terms of imposing dress codes.

Brian Gordon, an African-American who went to the popular El Centro D.F. restaurant Dec. 23 to meet friends, accused the restaurant of racism saying he was denied entry because of his footwear. Gordon, according to the Washington Post, was wearing white leather Converse high-tops, and the bar’s dress code did not permit the footwear.

Gordon then called his friends seated inside and told them he was not allowed because of his sneakers. One of his friends, Yesha Callahan, allegedly saw a group of white men walking in wearing the same kind of sneakers Gordon had on.

“They all have sneakers on,” said Callahan. “One guy had the same sneakers style that [Gordon] had.”

“They’re not like ratty, dirty sneakers,” Gordon told the Post. “They’re brand new, they’re leather. They were clean, fresh, white. It’s not like I showed up in five-year-old Chucks.”

He stated he did not have an issue with the no-sneakers policy, “but if it’s not being applied universally, then it’s a problem.” Gordon was able to get in only after the issue was raised.

In a story for the Root, Callahan detailed the exchange between the bouncer, who denied Gordon entry, and the group of friends. She said the bouncer, John, replied he “didn’t care” and another white bouncer, who was with him, left the scene when they were asked about why white people wearing sneakers were allowed in.

Ayyaz Rashid, managing partner of the Sandoval Restaurant Group, informed the Root the bouncer who denied Gordon entry was fired. In addition, the restaurant also removed its “no sneaker” policy.

“The security in question has been relieved of his duties and will no longer be working at the venue. Furthermore, there will be no dress code applied anymore at all. Not to stop there, I am scheduling a training workshop for the rest of the team to make sure such incidents may never happen again,” Rashid stated.

According to the Washington Post, he said the no dress code policy was “no different than any D.C., L.A. or New York lounge.” He added the reason why other guests were seen not dressed according to the code in the nightclub was because they were eating in the restaurant and then came to the club, where the code was mandatory.

Rashid said he had fired bouncers in the past for not following restaurant policies, including the application of the dress code.

“I am a person of color myself,” said Rashid. “So to hear that I would be enforcing such policies, it’s pretty personal to me.”

Meanwhile, Callahan’s piece on the Root triggered many others to open up about the racism they too allegedly faced in the restaurant. One review of El Centro D.F. on the website Yelp read:

“I need to speak up regarding the blatant discrimination that goes on at El Centro. As a Hispanic female, I am embarrassed by this place. I invited a few friends to El Centro for my birthday (I love dancing). The bouncer allowed a group of Caucasians in with flip flops on, but when it came to one of my darker skin male friends, the bouncer did not let him in because he was wearing flip flops. When I pointed out that he had just allowed a group of caucasians to walk in with wearing flip flops, the bouncer threaten to call the police. El Centro is a racist establishment, being Hispanic and watching it operate is heartbreaking, talk about awful cultural appropriation!”

Several others also posted similar reviews that criticized and called out the restaurant for its alleged racist behavior.