Nene Leakes had no problem slamming “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 cast member Shereé Whitfield, after the reality star compared Nene’s mugshot to her boyfriend’s stint in federal prison.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Nene was asked how she felt about Shereé bringing up her mugshot during an episode of the reality series, which prompted Nene to go on a rant about Shereé’s past.

Nene insisted that she didn’t care about Shereé’s comment, because her one mug shot did not equal 10 years in prison for carrying out a “Ponzi scheme.”

Nene went on to mention that she has never spent any time in jail, and noted that not only does Shereé have a mugshot for stealing, but her son and her boyfriend both have mugshots as well.

Nene’s jab at Shereé came after Sunday night’s episode, when Shereé found out that Nene told Kandi Burruss that she was in love with a con artist, and her boyfriend was in prison for a federal crime.

Shereé told Kandi it was ironic that Nene had the nerve to insult her boyfriend when both Nene and her husband Gregg have mugshots.

In November, Shereé opened up about her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, who is incarcerated in federal prison for an alleged white-collar crime.

“You know what, honestly, I’ve gotten to know this man on a much deeper level,” she told People at the time.

The reality star explained that she and Tyrone share a bond like nothing she has ever experienced before. “Probably deeper than I’ve ever known anyone. We have nothing but time to talk and get to know each other. He’s a good guy and, you know, he supports me. I can talk to him about anything. He’s my best friend,” she said.

“He just got caught up in the wrong craziness, and hopefully he’ll be back soon,” Shereé continued.

Despite her desire to be with Tyrone, Shereé told Kandi that she has no intention of having Tyrone move in with her as soon as he is released from prison.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.