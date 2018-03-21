“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 9 is reportedly in production, and luckily for fans, some of their favorite cast members will be returning to the Bravo series.

After an emotional Season 8 reunion, riddled with arguments and tears, some of the ladies weren’t interested in returning to the reality series, while others were more than willing to come back and stir up more drama.

Sources told Us Weekly production of “RHONJ” Season 9 reportedly began on Tuesday. Cast members Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga are said to be returning to the series.

Danielle Staub, who came back last season as a friend following her departure from the series in Season 2, is not confirmed for Season 9, but could possibly return for the upcoming installment.

Although Danielle isn’t guaranteed to come back to the series, Siggy Flicker is definitely not coming back, having announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in January after the Season 8 reunion.

One cast member who was glad to see her go was Margaret. The two were at odds during the previous season, when Siggy accused Margaret of being “anti-Semitic” after she made a comment about Hitler.

In February, Margaret revealed she felt Siggy’s departure from the show was a “good” thing.

“Reality TV isn’t for everybody and I think it was needed, you know? It was a healthy exit. I’m about a good time and I’m OK with moving on. If you aren’t OK with moving on … get off!” Margaret told Us Weekly at the time.

The star later hinted she has a few friends she would like to see on the show. “I have some friends I may be recommending, but I won’t say who they are … but I don’t know if they’ll do it,” she added.

Although production recently started, and no new full-time Housewives have been hired, the crew is reportedly “rolling in a bunch of different people and trying to figure it out as they go.”

Depending on how filming goes, Margaret could end up on screen next to one of her friends.

A premiere date for the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 9 has yet to be announced.

Photo: Greg Endries/Bravo