Rihanna has plenty of things to be grateful for between her successful career and makeup company. However, the “Love on the Brain” singer would rather forget the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was honored with the coveted Vanguard award.

While Rihanna was happy to receive the prestigious honor, she admitted her boyfriend at the time, Drake, made the moment “uncomfortable.”

During an interview with Vogue, the “Work” singer revealed she wasn’t thrilled about the speech her ex made on stage, which consisted of him professing his love for her in front of a live audience.

“The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she explained.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Prior to presenting Rihanna with the award, Drake took out a billboard in Los Angeles to congratulate his then-girlfriend on being honored. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

In the present day, Rihanna and Drake are no longer on speaking terms but aren’t harboring hostility towards one another. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

However, Rihanna does have a new man in her life, and while the star has yet to confirm her romance with billionaire Hassan Jameel, she did hint that the time they have spent together means something special to her.

The star revealed she was previously hesitant about taking time away from her career to enjoy herself but finally found a good reason to take a break. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before,” she said.

“Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth,” the “Needed Me” singer explained.

“Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”

Although Rihanna seems to have found a way to balance her career and personal life, the star has yet to figure out what she should be doing after celebrating her 30th birthday on February 20. “OK, so now that I’m 30, are there things I’m supposed to do? Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?!”

Although Rihanna is unclear about what is expected of her at her current age, the singer is certain she will be a hands-on mom when the time comes for her to start a family. “I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself,” she said.

While a baby may not be in her immediate future just yet, Rihanna is in the process of working on her ninth record, which will be a reggae album.

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images