Chris Paul and Stephen Curry seem to be having a sort of love-in before their respective teams the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors come up against each other in the Western Conference Final.

It started off with the Warriors point guard praising Paul, with whom he shares a long rivalry from his days with the LA Clippers. Curry worked with the Rockets guard prior to his rookie season in the NBA in 2009 and labeled him a "great mentor."

The two-time MVP pointed to Paul for showing him what it takes to make it at the pinnacle of the sport. It will be their first meeting in the post-season with the Rockets guard looking to make his first final, while Curry is seeking his fourth straight NBA Final.

"He was a great mentor when it came to understanding how a guy on his level prepared over the summer for an NBA season," Curry said after practice Friday, as quoted on ESPN. "How disciplined he was, his work ethic, and I got to see that firsthand after summer league through the beginning of the season. And obviously we got a Carolina connection."

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images "He demonstrated firsthand what it takes to be great in this league, and it was a nice little eye-opener for me that summer," Curry added. "Work out with him, compete against him and take that confidence I had into my rookie year [to] get off on a good foot."

The praise was returned in kind by Paul when he was asked if Curry’s talent to become of the best the NBA has ever seen was prevalent nine years ago. The Rockets guard also spoke about their connections off the court, but, made it clear the Warriors’ point guard’s success thus far had nothing to with any external factor.

“Absolutely. He always had the work ethic. He could always shoot it. I guess the rest is history,” Paul said, as quoted by the Express. “He’s got a younger brother who can play too, Seth. Our families know each other really well. We’re both from Charlotte, I’m from Winston-Salem.”

“Before his rookie year, he spent the summer travelling with my family, stuff like that. But none of that has got anything to do with the success he’s had, he’s done all that on his own,” the former LA Clippers guard added.

Paul has been in fine form this season, teaming up well with James Harden to lead the Rockets to the top spot in the West during the regular season. He will have to play a key role if they are to topple the juggernaut that is the Warriors, who have been unstoppable since 2015.

Curry, on the other hand, is still looking for his best form having just recently returned from a six week layoff due to a knee injury. He has started just three games since March 23, but coach Steve Kerr will be hoping that he can hit top form when they take on one of the strongest offensive teams in the NBA at the moment.

The Warriors travel to the Toyota Center in Houston for Game 1 of the best of seven series on Monday night. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. EDT with live TV coverage in the United States available on TNT.